Prosecutors: Stabbing in Big Sky followed dispute over dog

BIG SKY - Prosecutors said a dispute over a dog resulted in one woman stabbing another woman in Big Sky’s Town Center.

Samantha Furgeson, 26, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday where she was charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

According to court documents, around 7:55 p.m. on June 22, Gallatin County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been stabbed by another woman on Town Center Avenue.

The victim was taken to Big Sky Medical Center in a private vehicle. Furgeson reportedly fled the scene in a small SUV.

MTN News Samantha Furgeson

Court documents state that when a deputy contacted the woman at the hospital, she identified Furgeson as the person who stabbed her. The woman was then transferred to the critical care unit at Bozeman Deaconess Medical Center, where a detective continued to interview her.

According to the woman, Furgeson came to the van the woman was living in and confronted her about a dog Furgeson had been watching for the prior four weeks. Furgeson was reportedly upset that the woman had returned the dog to its owner in Idaho the day before.

The woman said she and Furgeson briefly argued, and Furgeson then left the area. About ten minutes later, the woman said she was laying in her van and heard air coming out of one of the tires. When she exited the van, Furgeson began to threaten her with a pocketknife, the woman told police.

Court documents state the two struggled for control of the knife before the woman was stabbed in the right side of her abdomen.

Law enforcement later found the SUV Furgeson wsas driving and also discovered bloody paper towels on the driver seat.

Furgeson was not initially located after the stabbing and reportedly made no attempt to contact law enforcement. According to court documents, she was located by a deputy in the parking lot of the Big Sky Medical Center on Tuesday and was arrested.

In court on Wednesday, Furgeson’s bail was set at $75,000.

