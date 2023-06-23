2 sought following stabbing in Big Sky

BIG SKY - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says two people are being sought for questioning in connection with a stabbing in Big Sky on Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said in a media release it is asking for the public's help to locate 26-year-old Samantha Furgeson and 52-year-old Justin Ruff.

The release states deputies responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in Big Sky Town Center around 9 p.m. on Thursday. A 33-year-old woman was initially transported to Big Sky Medical Center with a non-life-threatening knife wound to her abdomen. She was later transported to Bozeman Health Medical Center.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferguson or Ruff is asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100.