Billings police ask public for help locating missing woman

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking the public for information about a woman who may have been abducted and in danger.

Police posted a notice on Twitter early Saturday stating officers responded to a call at 2:37 a.m. in the 4900 block of Southgate Drive where a 30-year-old woman reported a man had locked her in a car.

Officers arrived and found the woman's phone but nothing else.

Police said the woman is believed to be 30-year-old Keyata Thurman. She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing was unknown. She was last seen in a silver 2019 Toyota Corolla, AAMF1888.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police dispatch at 406-657-8200.

