Police ID driver accused of DUI following school-bus crash in Billings

Billings police identified Monday the driver accused of driving under the influence and striking a school bus last week in the Billings Heights.

Gregory Biggs, 40 of the Billings area, is facing possible charges of two counts of criminal endangerment and driving under the influence, according to Billings police. Biggs was driving the passenger vehicle that struck the bus.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Bench Boulevard and Yellowstone River Road. Two students were on the bus, and no one was injured.

The road was closed for about four hours as responders cleared the scene.

