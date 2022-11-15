Officials release name of man killed in Billings hit-and-run

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver two weeks ago while walking along Broadwater Avenue.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Santana Guzman-Henandez of El Salvador. He died of blunt force trauma and the manor of death has been ruled a homicide, the corner's office said.

Guzman-Hernandez's body was discovered early Nov. 1 just off Broadwater Avenue near Sixth Street West by a passerby who called police. Officers who arrived discovered the man deceased and police later determined he had been struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Police Lt. Matthew Lennick said Tuesday that investigators have no new information about a possible suspect or a description of the vehicle that struck Guzman-Hernandez.

RELATED: Billings pedestrian killed in hit-and-run early Tuesday