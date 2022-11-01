Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Billings early Tuesday

BILLINGS - A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Billings.
Police said on social media shortly before 7 a.m. the incident happened at Sixth Street West and Broadwater Avenue.
Broadwater Avenue was closed between Sixth Street West and Seventh Street West, police said, and advised motorists to expect delays and chose an alternate route.
No other information was immediately released.
