New study finds an increase in weapons brought into Billings schools

BILLINGS — The Montana Office of Public Instruction’s bi-annual Youth Risk Behavior Survey results are out and the numbers are alarming. Students are reporting an increase in violence and weapons in schools. In 2023, 10.5% of students reported being threatened with a weapon on school property, up from 6% two years prior.

The report comes at a time when School District 2 is preparing to bring a safety levy to Billings voters.

“In terms of the audit and what that revealed to us, it just, again showed us some things that we can take care of right now," said Joe Halligan, SD2's safety and emergency management coordinator, on Tuesday. "Things that our principals and safety teams are doing in the schools to help increase the physical security of the school."

Billings School District 2 Cost breakdown of the safety levy

Last year, a safety audit was performed in School District 2, highlighting areas of improvement that the school will now attempt to fund through a safety levy to Billings voters.

"The mental, social, and emotional security of the school. Anything we do in that area is going to help students feel more comfortable, more safe, in their learning environment,” Halligan said.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Joe Halligan

The school district has an anonymous tip line for reporting, called Safer Montana. It's open to students, staff, parents, and community members. This year alone, 37 reports have come in.

"Most of what we get, they’re actionable items. They’re things that we can actually take action on immediately,” Halligan said. “Safer Montana is a direct link right on our home landing page...It takes them immediately to a very short reporting form, and just allows...an opportunity to provide us with information that may help us to address something that may be happening in the school or potentially going to happen in the school."

That action seems more necessary than ever. According to the survey, 11.2% of students say they've carried a weapon on school grounds in the last year.

At Lockwood High School, students find comfort in safety.

"They make sure everyone’s safe,” said Noah Penton, a sophomore at the school, on Tuesday.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Trey (left) Harrison (middle) Noah (right)

Another student, Harrison Noble, said while there have been threats made at the school, he's never seen them progress to violence.

"There's been some threats, but nothing crazy," Noble said.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Metal detectors at Lockwood

Safety is a top priority for administrators. Assistant Superintendent Kelly Kinsey detailed a few safety changes implemented in recent years at the schools, starting with metal detectors.

"We were gifted those by the (morning radio show hosts) Breakfast Flakes. We ended up buying some more, so we have four. We use them randomly. We don’t use them every day because it’s a manpower thing,” Kinsey said.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Kelly Kinsey

Lockwood is one of the few schools still using the machines because of the time commitment.

"We can go through almost our whole high school population in probably 45 minutes. As long as we have enough people checking bags, wanding, and things like that,” Kinsey said, "I think it gives the kids a piece of mind. That, you know, we’re checking, randomly checking, and everybody has in the back of their mind that it could be out here, could be out there."

Random drug dog searches also take place. Kinsey believes the random searches have improved the school’s environment.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Metal detectors at Lockwood

"I think they know what the consequences are if they get caught. I think they know the metal detectors could be here at any time,” Kinsey said. "They either keep it in their vehicle or they keep it at home."

While the Youth Risk Behavior Survey numbers are worrisome, students at Lockwood find comfort in their school's practices.

"I think (I feel) safer because we know that there’s no dangerous weapons in the school, which is nice,” said Trey Daly, a sophomore at the school, on Tuesday. "It's a safe place."