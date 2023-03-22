Watch Now
Name of Billings homicide victim released

Police said the man was killed during a likely 'domestic disturbance'
Augusta McDonnell/MTN News<br/><br/>
Billings police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the 200 block of North 18th Street Monday morning.<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 13:01:23-04

BILLINGS - The name of a Billings man police said was likely killed during a "domestic disturbance" was released Wednesday.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the man as 25-year-old Salimon Nava. He died of a gunshot wound to the head and the death is being ruled a homicide, the office said.

Nava was shot early Monday morning at a residence in the 200 block of North 18th Street. Police said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate and no arrests had been made.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

