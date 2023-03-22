Name of Billings homicide victim released

BILLINGS - The name of a Billings man police said was likely killed during a "domestic disturbance" was released Wednesday.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the man as 25-year-old Salimon Nava. He died of a gunshot wound to the head and the death is being ruled a homicide, the office said.

Nava was shot early Monday morning at a residence in the 200 block of North 18th Street. Police said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate and no arrests had been made.

