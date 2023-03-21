Police: North Billings homicide likely a 'domestic disturbance'

Billings police said Tuesday that they believe a suspected homicide on the 200 block of North 18th Street was connected to a "domestic disturbance."

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release that the investigation continues and no arrests have been made, but all parties are accounted for and cooperating.

Police were called to the residence at 3:02 a.m. Monday and found a 25-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a residence, along with another person.

The victim has not been identified, nor has a suspect.

