Mother of man who killed Sheridan police officer sentenced to federal prison

The mother of the man who shot and killed a Sheridan, Wyo., police officer in February 2024 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for her role in the shooting.

Eileen Marie Hurley, 71, of Sheridan, was sentenced on charges of transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person and for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. She was accused of buying the gun that her son, William Lowery, used to kill Sheridan Police Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, who was serving him a trespassing notice.

Prosecutors stated in court documents that Hurley bought three handguns and ammunition in May 2022 for Lowery, even though she knew he had previous felony and domestic violence convictions that prohibited firearm possession.

On Feb. 13, 2024, Krinkee approached Lowery with a trespass notice outside a residence where Lowery had recently been convicted. Lowery shot Krinkee several times with his handgun, killing him, then holed up in a nearby home.

After a 30-hour standoff with law enforcement, Lowery fled the home and was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Prosecutors said that Hurley initially told authorities she did not know where Lowery got the gun, even though text messages later recovered by law enforcement indicated she knew he could not legally possess a firearm.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne.

