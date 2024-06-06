Missoula murder suspect makes first court appearance

MISSOULA — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man on Monday evening in Missoula appeared in court on Wednesday.

Following an hours-long standoff the suspect - identified as John Henry Eikens, but who goes by Joan - was arrested. Eikens was charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of obstruction of a peace officer or public servant.

Eikens is accused of killing a 56-year-old man identified in court documents as Tom Yearboro.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. on Monday when 911 was called regarding the sound of a gunshot being heard and a man lying on the ground in the 1700 black of South 8th Street West. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a female who had shot a male at an apartment complex.

The Missoula Police Department, the SWAT team, the crisis negotiating team, and the explosive ordinance team were called to the scene.

After several hours of no response, the SWAT team deployed non-toxic gas into the apartment where Eikens was located. Eikens then began to communicate with law enforcement, exited the apartment, and was arrested.

A judge set bond for Eikens at $1 million on Wednesday.

