Man who led police pursuit on Billings West End charged with four felonies

The man who led law enforcement on a pursuit through Billings West End last week, allegedly nearly striking multiple pedestrians, has been charged with four felonies in Yellowstone County District Court Tuesday.

Anthony Humphrey, 37, was charged with four felony counts of criminal endangerment and three misdemeanors: resisting arrest, violation of no-contact order for partner or family member assault and fleeing law enforcement.

The charges were filed Feb. 28 by Yellowstone County Deputy Prosecutor Alexander Wilson. Humphrey has not entered a plea.

According to charging documents, the incident began Feb. 27 when a female student at Billings Senior High School expressed concerns to a school administrator and school resource officer about her living situation.

The student lives with her mother and Humphrey, and she said her mother had a no-contact order against him, documents stated.

The student lived in the county, so the resource officer called a Yellowstone County deputy to take the report.

As school ended, the student told the school resource officer that her mother and Humphrey were coming to get her. The officer told the deputy, who was still at the school, to be on the lookout for a black Chevrolet pickup to arrest Humphrey, according to charging documents.

Law enforcement spotted the vehicle in the nearby Little Caesar’s parking lot, and it sped away north. The school resource officer and a passing Billings police office tried to head off the vehicle, and other officers later joined the pursuit, according to police.

At one point, two officers surrounded the vehicle, which was stopped, on both sides at the corner of Eighth Street West. One officer got out and told the driver he was under arrest for the no-contact order, and the driver backed away to flee, barely missing two civilian vehicles, according to charging documents.

The officer identified a young girl in the vehicle, who was later identified as the younger sister of the Billings Senior student.

The pursuit continued through several streets on the West End, including a pass through an alley and car wash in an effort to elude law enforcement, according to charging documents.

The driver nearly a pedestrian near Colton Boulevard, and a Billings police officer managed to make contact with the vehicle. The pursuit continued on several streets before reaching Lewis Avenue, when two officers rammed the vehicle and disabled it, forcing it into a parked vehicle. The pursuit ended in front of Will James Middle School.

Officers ordered Humphrey out of the vehicle, but he refused, according to charging documents. One officer fired a bean bag at the window, which only made cracks because of the thick tinting.

The 8-year-old girl was able to crawl out through a crack in the back windows.

Humphrey exited through the same window and was placed in handcuffs. According to charging documents, he continued to resist, and officers forced him into a vehicle.