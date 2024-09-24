Man wanted on Billings murder charge arrested in California

BILLINGS - A man wanted for murder in Billings has been arrested in California.

Tad Vicent Warren was arrested Mondy in Fresno, Calif., the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Warren is being held in the Fresno County jail awaiting further court proceedings and extradition back to Montana.

The press release states Warren was arrested "on his Billings Police Department warrant for homicide," but authorities have not disclosed further details of the offense.

