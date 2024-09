The US Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the capture of Tad Vincent Warren, who is wanted on a homicide charge in Montana.

Warren's last known whereabouts were Billings and Fresno, Calif.

He is 6 feet tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Do not approach if you see him. Report any information to the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or at usmarshals.gov/tips.