Man shot to death outside Billings bar identified

A man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a Billings bar has now been identified. The Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office says 46-year-old Marshall Wilson was killed after shots were fired outside the Reno Club on Calhoun Lane following a dispute early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident began with a verbal argument and that Wilson "pulled a firearm and began shooting at a 38-year-old male and a 42-year-old female striking them both.” The woman was attempting to return fire when another man, who was not initially involved, opened fire—killing Wilson.

Wilson died at the scene. The two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say those three did know each other before the violence.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said that the 25-year-old man who fired the shot that killed Wilson could face charges.

Billings Police continue to investigate the case.