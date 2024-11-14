Billings police investigate fatal late-night shooting

BILLINGS - Billings police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that also left two other people injured.

Police said on social media that officers responded at about 1:52 a.m. to the 100 block of Calhoun Lane for reports of a shooting with multiple victims.

Officers arrived to find on person dead and two other people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

"BPD Detectives have been called out and no subjects are outstanding," the social media post states.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.