Man in jail after stealing food truck and fleeing deputies in Rosebud County

The man who forced a closure of Highway 10 between Rosebud and Forsyth after stealing a food truck this week is now in jail.

Dustin Eric Day was taken Friday to Rosebud County Detention Center, where he faces possible charges for aggravated burglary, two counts of assault with a weapon, fleeing a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief and theft of a vehicle. He was also wanted on a $100,000 district court bond.

According to a news release from Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton, Day allegedly stole a pickup attached to a food truck Tuesday afternoon. As he was leaving the property, he struck a patrol car with Undersheriff Scott McDermott inside, then took off and headed west on Highway 10, according to Fulton.

The sheriff and a Rosebud County deputy gave pursuit. Another deputy, Scott Upchurch, set up spike strips near mile marker 4. Day tried to turn onto Interstate 94 but crashed through a fence and fired a handgun, according to Fulton.

He was taken to the Rosebud Health Care Center by ambulance for a pre-existing condition, according to Fulton. He was discharged Friday and taken to the jail.

No law enforcement or any others were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Fulton. Montana Highway Patrol is assisting.

