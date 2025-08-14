Highway between Forsyth and Rosebud shut down following pursuit of stolen truck

Old Highway 10 between Forsyth and Rosebud was shut down Wednesday evening after shots were fired at law enforcement.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office says the incident started earlier in the afternoon when the suspect stole a truck and rammed a patrol vehicle.

The suspect then fled toward Forsyth with deputies in pursuit, ultimately crashing into a ditch between Old Highway 10 and Interstate 94.

When stopped, the suspect fired a gun before being taken into custody by Rosebud County and the Montana Highway Patrol.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, and no shots were fired by deputies.

The sheriff's office did not identify the suspect.