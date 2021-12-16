Man found dead at base of Rims in Billings ID'd

Authorities have identified a man found dead under the Rims in Billings Monday in suspicious circumstances and have issued a warrant for a suspect they believe stole the man's vehicle.

Wade Scott, 54, was found dead near North 14th Street. He was from Billings. An earlier report identified his residency as Washington state, but Billings police said Thursday he lives in Billings but has a Washington driver's license.

A warrant for felony theft of a motor vehicle has been issued for Michael Kelsey, 27, for the alleged theft of Scott's vehicle, according to Billings Police Sgt. Brandon Wooley.

Kelsey is currently in custody in Casper, Wyoming, for an incident there that occurred Tuesday, Wooley said. He did not give specifics about the Casper incident.

Authorities have not released a cause of death for Scott, and Kelsey has not been charged with a crime related to his death as of Thursday afternoon.

Police in Billings and Casper are cooperating on the investigation.