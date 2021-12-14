Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings police investigate after body discovered at base of Rims

items.[0].videoTitle
rbody.PNG
Posted at 8:01 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 10:02:13-05

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found at the base of the Rims.

Police said the death happened under potentially suspicious circumstances. The body was found Monday evening near North 14th Street.

Police said the body was discovered after they responded to what they described as a "suspicious call."

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader