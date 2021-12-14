Billings police investigate after body discovered at base of Rims

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found at the base of the Rims.
Police said the death happened under potentially suspicious circumstances. The body was found Monday evening near North 14th Street.
Police said the body was discovered after they responded to what they described as a "suspicious call."
The investigation is ongoing.
