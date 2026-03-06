Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Hardin

Authorities have arrested one person in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Hardin that left one person dead and two others injured.

Hector Mercado, 20, was arrested and taken to jail, according to news release from Big Horn County Sheriff Jeramie Middlestead.

Middlestead also stated that Mercado was formally charged Thursday by the Big Horn County attorney, but a Big Horn County District Court clerk told MTN News Friday that the charges had not yet been filed with the court.

Mercado is the suspect in an early morning incident on the 700 block of West Railway Street, where one man was found dead in the street and two other were found with gunshot wounds.

Middlestead said that authorities believe the parties all knew each other, and the incident was isolated.

The victims have not been identified.

The sheriff's office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation investigated.

