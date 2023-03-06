Man arrested for Billings murder makes court appearance

BILLINGS - A man arrested last week in connection to a Billings murder case appeared in court Monday on an unrelated felony drug charge.

Terrell Lee Spotted Wolf, 30, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the county jail and pleaded not guilty to a felony drug possession charge filed in 2021. The case also includes misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving while privileges revoked. Bond was set at $10,000.

Spotted Wolf was arrested last Thursday by the Billings Police Street Crimes Unit in connection to the Feb. 28 death of a 48-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a residence on 12th Street West. Police initially described the woman's death as suspicious, then the next day said they determined she was a homicide victim.

Authorities have not released the woman's name, but family members identified the victim as Susan LaForge.

During the court hearing Monday a prosecutor told a judge that an affidavit of probable cause related to a pending deliberate homicide charge against Spotted Wolf had been filed, but clerks in both the Yellowstone County Clerk of District Court office and the Yellowstone County Justice Court said they had no record of the document.

The drug and driving charges from 2021 stemmed from a traffic stop after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle on King Avenue West at 11:54 p.m. with expired registration. The trooper said in court records he stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver after he failed a field sobriety test and later allegedly admitted to ingesting meth.

