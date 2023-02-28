Man accused of threatening to kill Tester denied release from jail

MISSOULA - A man accused of threatening to kill Montana U.S. Sen. Jon tester has been denied release from jail.

During a detention hearing Monday in U.S. District Court, Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto denied Kevin Patrick Smith's release citing community safety.

DeSoto said there is clear and convincing evidence establishing that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community if Smith were released.

Smith has been remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending further proceedings.

Smith is accused of leaving several threatening messages on Tester's voicemail at his Kalispell office.

