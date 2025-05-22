Man accused of placing apparent bomb outside Old Chicago in Billings pleads not guilty

An ex-employee accused of placing an apparent bomb outside the Old Chicago restaurant this weekend pleaded not guilty to related charges Friday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Victor Anthony Adams, 36 of Billings, was charged with one felony intimidation count and one misdemeanor charge for criminal trespass.

Judge Jeanne Walker set his bail at $20,000 at the request of Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito.

According to charging documents, Adams was fired from the restaurant in February and blamed management for losing custody of his child.

On the morning of May 18, an employee reported a suspicious package outside the restaurant at 920 S. 24th St. W. The package had wires sticking out and a note on it, and police believed it could be an improvised explosive device, according to court documents.

The restaurant was closed and the bomb squad was called. An X-ray examination proved it harmless, according to court documents. The box contained numerous documents with Adams’ name, and a cell phone case wired to two speakers. Additionally, a letter in an envelope was outside the box, which included statements from Adams about a lawsuit against Old Chicago with a demand the company settle for $1.9 billion.

A restaurant manager told police that Adams had showed up to Old Chicago multiple times, and employees were fearing for their safety, according to court documents.

Five days earlier, employees had found a cardboard cutout of a body, dressed like an Old Chicago employee, lying outside the restaurant. The manager suspected Adams had placed it there.

Police went to Adams’ residence and spoke with him there. According to court documents, he admitted to placing the box and the cardboard cutout body outside the restaurant. He acknowledged that the box could look like a bomb, according to court documents.

He also admitted to showing up in the parking lot wearing a Ghostface mask from the movie “Scream” and brandishing a baseball bat, according to court documents.

His next court date is scheduled for July 24. Adams is not allowed to go within 300 feet of Old Chicago or make contact with employees.

Related:

Man arrested after suspicious package found outside Billings restaurant