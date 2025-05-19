Man arrested after suspicious package found at Billings restaurant

BILLINGS - A man has been arrested after a suspicious package was found at a Billings restaurant.

Victor Adams, 36, faces possible charges of intimidation and criminal trespass, police said in a press release issued Monday morning. Adams is being held at the Yellowstone County jail.

Adams was arrested after police responded to the Old Chicago restaurant at 920 South 24th St. W. on Sunday morning for a report of a suspicious package found outside the building. The caller told police that the restaurant had been "having problems with an ex-employee," the press release states.

The restaurant was evacuated and the area was secured while the department's Bomb Squad responded and "rendered the device safe." The press release does not state if the package was an explosive device.