Man accused of leading police on chase through south Billings pleads not guilty

The man accused of leading police in a chase through south Billings pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Jaylen Migual Medicine Bull, 32, was charged with multiple charges, including felony counts of criminal endangerment and vehicle theft and misdemeanor for driving with a blood alcohol content above 0.08 percent and reasonable apprehension of bodily harm with a weapon.

Judge Jeanne Walker ordered bail for Medicine Bull at $500,000 at the request of prosecutors.

Medicine Bull is accused of leading police on a chase Tuesday evening in a vehicle stolen from Bozeman. The pursuit began on Terry Avenue and ended on King Avenue East near the Yellowstone County jail. Authorities said the tires eventually wore off the vehicle.

Prosecutors said Medicine Bull was seen with a gun when he exited the vehicle after the chase, and one Billings police officer fired his gun during the incident. Neither Medicine Bull nor any law enforcement were injured.

Medicine Bull had a warrant for his arrest for a 2023 robbery.

His next court appearance to determine whether to revoke bail is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Watch neighbors react to the chase: