Officer fires gun during investigation of stolen vehicle in Billings

BILLINGS - A Billings police officer fired his weapon Tuesday evening after nearly being struck during an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Billings police said in a press release issued Wednesday morning the incident began at about 7:35 p.m. when officers and detectives with the department's Street Crimes Unit located a vehicle reported stolen from Bozeman with stolen plates on Terry Avenue.

The driver of the stolen vehicle had previously fled from officers, the press release states.

Officers attempted to "pin" the vehicle from escaping again, the press release states, and the stolen vehicle then struck a patrol vehicle and nearly hit one of the officers. That officer, a 19-year veteran of the department, then "discharged his firearm."

The press release does not state where the bullet fired by the officer struck.

The suspect then fled and a chase ensued. The chase ended in a ditch off King Avenue East near Sugar Avenue when the stolen vehicle came to a stop after being previously damaged during the encounter on Terry Avenue.

A 32-year-old Billings man, who police identified as Jaylen Medicinebull, was arrested and booked into the Yellowstone County jail on possible charges of assault on a police officer, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, criminal mischief, and DUI.