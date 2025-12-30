LAUREL — A recent death that began with a domestic dispute in Laurel is highlighting an increase in this type of violence during the holidays.

The incident happened on Christmas Day when a man in his 50s was found stabbed to death at his home on the 800 block of Piper Loop in Laurel.

Watch to hear the reaction from neighbors to the Christmas Day death in Laurel:

Laurel Christmas Day death highlights seasonal domestic violence increase

Laurel police also located a female person of interest who is also in her 50s. Chief Jarred Anglin told MTN News on Monday that he believes the two were living together and that those types of calls are challenging for his team to receive.

"Laurel is a small community," Anglin said. "A lot of people know each other here, and I mean that takes a toll."

Kristee Rossol and her family were among those affected, as they live nearby and had their holiday festivities interrupted by screams.

"My son and grandson went outside to play with one of the Christmas gifts her got," Rossol said Monday afternoon. "Then they heard yelling, crying, and a lady saying, 'Help. He's dead. Help. Oh my God, my life is over.'"

Rossol said that her 24-year-old daughter called 9-1-1 and then attempted to give the man CPR. When officers arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

"She tried saving him," Rossol said of her daughter. "She's struggling with it right now."

Rossol said it's left a significant impact on her family, who had been neighbors with the couple for the past few years.

"It was a good day turned tragic fast," Rossol said. "My kids are going to have to deal with this, and they are right now, but it's been rough. In the blink of an eye, anything can happen."

Anglin said that at this time no charges have been filed against the person of interest.

“At this point, there’s no charges," Anglin said. "My detectives, as well as DCI, are working the case so it’s still under investigation."

Anglin said that while domestic dispute calls aren't uncommon, the violence in this one stands out.

"My officers respond to quite a few domestics throughout the year, but a call like this, these are very rare," Anglin said.

According to Billings Clinic Forensic Nursing Coordinator Bridget Nelson, violence from domestic disputes is common this time of year.

"That increase in domestic violence does unfortunately happen around the holidays," Nelson said.

Nelson said that the uptick is due to the added stress and that her team's goal is to take away the shame while being a safe option when victims are ready to seek help.

“We have lots of options, and we try not to force any of those options on a patient, but we are here to help them navigate through that process,” Nelson said.

Nelson said that their service is available to everyone, but understands that it is sometimes difficult for those to find help.

"We are here and happy to help however we can," Nelson said.

Rossol said she wishes that the service would've been used by her neighbors before it was too late.

"To have a Christmas Day end like that is sad," Rossol said. "It's just sad for everybody involved."