Laurel police investigate Christmas Day death

LAUREL - A possible domestic disturbance call to a Laurel residence on Christmas Day turned into a death investigation.

Laurel police said in a press release that the incident was reported at about 4:48 p.m. when the agency dispatch center received a report of a possible domestic disturbance. The press release did not provide a location.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive male outside the residence on the deck.

Officers and then a medical team from Laurel Ambulance provided aid, but the male succumbed to his injuries, the press release states.

A "person of interest" has been identified, and there is no threat to the public, police stated in the press release.

Laurel detectives and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident. No other details were released.