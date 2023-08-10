Lame Deer man pleads guilty to robbing downtown Billings bank

A Lame Deer man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of robbing Stockman Bank in downtown Billings in March and fleeing on a city bus.

Elmer Brady, 68, pleaded guilty to bank robbery as charged in an indictment. Brady faces a maximum of 25 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Federal prosecutors alleged in court documents that Brady entered Stockman Bank, approached an employee and told her, "I already took care of your security guard."

He wrote a note on a deposit slip and made several threatening statements, including demanding $9,000 or he would kill her, prosecutors stated.

The teller gave Brady the money in her till, and he left and boarded a city bus with the goal of leaving town, according to prosecutors.

He was thwarted when a bank security guard alerted the bus driver, who kicked Brady off the bus.

Brady was arrested shortly after. Police found a large metal knife on him and determined he was on state probation, according to prosecutors.

A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. Brady was detained following a hearing.

