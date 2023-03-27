Police: Man fled downtown Billings bank robbery on MET bus

BILLINGS - A man accused of robbing a downtown Billings bank and then hopping on a MET transit bus to make his getaway was charged Monday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Elmore Brady Jr., 67, was scheduled to appear for arraignment on a felony robbery charge. Bday is being held in the Yellowstone County jail and also faces a felony probation violation charge.

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, Brady was arrested Thursday shortly after 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery at Stockman Bank, 402 North Broadway.

Officers were told a suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee while threatening he had a weapon and would harm the employee, the press release states.

The suspect then fled the bank and attempted to flee the scene on a Billings MET bus, police said.

"MET transit was alerted to the incident and contacted dispatch to advise the suspect was on the bus," police said in the press release.

The suspect then attempted to flee the bus but was arrested by responding officers. The money from the bank and a knife were recovered from the suspect when he was arrested, police said.

According to state prison records, Brady has prior felony convictions in Yellowstone County for kidnapping, drug possession and persistent felony offender for drug possession.

