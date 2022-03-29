In two teen deaths, Billings parents still frustrated with lack of justice

BILLINGS — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the Heights early Monday morning, and no arrests have yet been made. The situation is the same for two different sets of Billings parents, searching for answers about who killed their kids.

The Monday stabbing at Brush Meadows Apartments is the fourth violent crime involving a teenager to happen in the Billings Heights in recent months.

In November last year, a 14-year-old boy was charged with two felonies after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy at Lake Elmo State Park.

And still no arrests have been made in the case of 15-year-old Khoen Parker, who was shot dead in Castlerock Park in January.

"Have this be common conversation in town and stuff. We just want to make a change for the better. In Billings, it's kind of getting rough out here," said Andrew Burt, Parker's father on Monday.

Hauter, Alina

The family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to arrest. So far the reward has turned up a few leads, but no arrests, Burt said.

"Hopefully we're in good hands and there's good things going on behind the scenes. Of course, we aren't allowed to know any of that, which is understandable," Burt said.

Tips for Parker's case can be given to the High Tide Casino in Billings and people can remain anonymous. The casino is located at 5435 Midland Rd. and can be reached by phone at 406-256-7534.

Days after Parker was killed, another 16-year-old, Jeffrey Whitewolf, was found dead inside a Heights hotel from a gunshot wound to the head. His family is still searching for answers.

Whitewolf Family Jeffrey Whitewolf's body was found early Sunday morning inside a Billings hotel.

His mother, Alice Whitewolf, is still hurting from the loss.

"I just don't know what to say. I don't know what to feel. Every time I think about it, I get angry and I get mad all over again and I get hurt and I get upset because Jeffrey was such a kind-hearted, good-spirited little boy. He was young. He was just a little boy. He had barely turned 16."

Whitewolf said she hasn't heard any new information from police about her son's case.

