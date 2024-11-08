Homicide victim ID'd in Cormier Road shooting south of Billings

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Cormier Road south of Billings Thursday as Josiah Small, 32.

Small spent time living in both Lame Deer and Billings, according to Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Juhl.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, Smalls called dispatch to report he'd been shot around 6 a.m. Thursday a rural area on Cormier Road, which is south of Blue Creek Road. Deputies attempted to resuscitate him, but he did not survive.

Linder has not identified a suspect.

