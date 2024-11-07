Deputies investigating shooting death on Cormier Road south of Billings

Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man on the 7900 block of Cormier Road on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release that dispatch received a call from a man at 6 a.m. who said he'd been shot at that location.

Deputies arrived and found him alive and tried to perform life-saving measures, but he died, according to Linder.

The man has not been identified, Linder said.

The sheriff is asking anyone in the area of Cormier Road, which is south of Blue Creek Road, Thursday morning to contact deputies at 406-256-2929.