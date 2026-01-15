Cody man sentenced to federal prison for possessing cache of weapons

A 66-year-old Cody man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for possessing 28 weapons, including a machine gun, two pipe bombs and silencer weapons.

Randall Bailey was sentenced Wednesday in Casper after pleading guilty in October to several charges related to the weapons found at his residence on Musser Road in Cody, according to the Cowboy State Daily.

The case began in November 2024 when Bailey was arrested following an investigation by the Cody Police Department over an alleged violation of a protection order filed against him by his ex-wife.

When police searched Bailey's home, they discovered the 28 firearms, including two suspected pipe bombs found in the garage.

Bailey pleaded guilty to the charges in October before receiving his sentence.

Related: Search launched at Wyoming residence after homemade explosives, firearms discovered