Search launched at Wyoming residence after homemade explosives, firearms discovered

CODY, Wyo. - State, local, and federal law enforcement agencies have launched a search at a Park County residence after the discovery of homemade explosives and "potentially illegal firearms."

The Cody Police Department said in a press release the search on Thursday was being conducted at a residence on Musser Road in rural Park County. The search was being conducted by officials from the Cody Police Department, the Park County Sheriff's Office, a regional bomb team, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"The investigation began following the discovery of homemade explosive devices and potentially illegally possessed firearms and firearm equipment at a residence," the press release states. "In response, several search warrants were executed to ensure public safety and further investigate the situation. Additional law enforcement personnel will remain in the area today to support ongoing operations."

Authorities said there is no threat to the community, but ask residents and the public to avoid the area "to allow law enforcement personnel to conduct their work safely and efficiently."

The press release states no other information was being released at this time but updates "will be provided as the investigation progresses."

