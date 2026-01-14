Billings woman pleads not guilty to stabbing man at their South Side residence

A Billings woman has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges related to the stabbing of a man at their Billings South Side residence Monday night.

Brandy Joy Pretty On Top, 38, made her first appearance in Yellowstone County District Court Wednesday before Judge Jeanne Walker on charges of assault with a weapon and attempted tampering with physical evidence. Her bail was set at $20,000, and she is not allowed contact with the victim.

According to charging documents, the incident began when Pretty On Top came home to the residence on the 4000 block of Second Avenue South and began yelling at the man and accusing him of cheating. It was not clear if the two were married.

Her 15-year-old son, who made the initial 911 call, told police she picked up a kitchen knife, and the boy tried to step in between the arguing couple to de-escalate the situation, according to charging documents.

Instead, Pretty On Top allegedly stabbed the man multiple times, then left the area and headed east.

Police found a kitchen knife covered in blood in a trash can near the residence.

The man suffered three stab wounds: one in the center of his chest and two others on his upper back. He suffered a partial collapse of both of his lungs.