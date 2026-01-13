Man hospitalized, woman arrested after downtown Billings stabbing

BILLINGS - A man was hospitalized and a woman arrested after a stabbing near downtown Billings on Monday night.

Billings police responded to the 4000 block of Second Avenue South just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Through their investigation, police arrested a 38-year-old woman in connection with the incident. She was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Center on charges of assault with a weapon, among other charges.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public from this case. The investigation remains ongoing.