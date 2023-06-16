Billings woman charged with vehicular homicide for New Year's Eve crash

BILLINGS - A Billings woman accused of driving drunk on New Year's Eve and causing a fatal crash was charged Friday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Bond was set at $100,000 for Marcia Lynn Jefferson who appeared in court by video from the Yellowstone County jail for arraignment on a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.
The bond amount was set after a prosecutor said Jefferson has a lengthy criminal record that includes a previous DUI conviction and numerous misdemeanor and traffic convictions.
Jefferson, 33, was charged for the Dec. 31, 2022 crash off Interstate 90 at 10:47 p.m. Prosecutors allege Jefferson was driving a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Interstate 90 at an estimated speed of 85 mph when she lost control near mile marker 449. The Jeep crashed through a fence, struck a tree and wooden shed before coming to rest on its top partially inside a second shed.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper who responded to the crash scene said there were multiple alcohol containers found in the debris around the crashed vehicle.
The passenger in the Jeep, 34-year-old Glen Seth Myers, died at the scene.
Prosecutors allege a blood sample taken from Jefferson shortly after the crash revealed she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20 percent, more than twice the state legal limit for driving of 0.08 percent.
