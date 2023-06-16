Billings woman charged with vehicular homicide for New Year's Eve crash

BILLINGS - A Billings woman accused of driving drunk on New Year's Eve and causing a fatal crash was charged Friday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Marcia Lynn Jefferson who appeared in court by video from the Yellowstone County jail for arraignment on a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

The bond amount was set after a prosecutor said Jefferson has a lengthy criminal record that includes a previous DUI conviction and numerous misdemeanor and traffic convictions.

MTN News Marcia Lynn Jefferson appeared for arraignment Friday by video from the Yellowstone County jail.

Jefferson, 33, was charged for the Dec. 31, 2022 crash off Interstate 90 at 10:47 p.m. Prosecutors allege Jefferson was driving a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Interstate 90 at an estimated speed of 85 mph when she lost control near mile marker 449. The Jeep crashed through a fence, struck a tree and wooden shed before coming to rest on its top partially inside a second shed.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper who responded to the crash scene said there were multiple alcohol containers found in the debris around the crashed vehicle.

The passenger in the Jeep, 34-year-old Glen Seth Myers, died at the scene.

Prosecutors allege a blood sample taken from Jefferson shortly after the crash revealed she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20 percent, more than twice the state legal limit for driving of 0.08 percent.

RELATED: Victims identified in fatal crashes in Billings over New Year's weekend