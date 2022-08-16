Billings woman admits drug trafficking charges, faces up to 40 years in prison and $5 million fine

A Billings woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation admitted to charges Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release that Chantel Marie Azure, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Azure faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine, and at least four years of supervised release, the press release states.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris set sentencing for Dec. 1. The judge will determine a sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Azure was detained pending further proceedings.

Federal prosecutors alleged that from about December 2020 through January 2021, at Havre and on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, Azure conspired with others to distribute meth and fentanyl. In January 2021, an informant working with law enforcement made a controlled purchase from Azure of 10 suspected fentanyl pills for $800.

The transaction involved Azure driving, with two male passengers, to a location and doing the drug deal in the informant’s car.

Law enforcement continued surveillance of Azure and watched her engage in what appeared to be another transaction with a known local drug user.

Law enforcement then stopped Azure’s vehicle and identified the two other passengers, who ultimately were arrested. Cash from the controlled buy was found on the passengers.

One of the passengers had meth and fentanyl pills the other passenger had a smaller bag of meth.

A search warrant for Azure’s Facebook accounts recovered evidence of Azure trafficking both meth and pills.