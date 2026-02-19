Billings vape shop owner releases photos of armed robbery suspects

The owner of a Billings vape shop is seeking help finding two people he says robbed his clerk at gunpoint this week and stole about $177 worth alternative nicotine products.

Nicolas Tietz, the owner of B-Town Vapes, released photos and video of the two males suspected in the robbery. One is shown wearing a face mask and pointing a gun at the clerk, who is not shown. The other male is seen holding the front door as a lookout.

Around 9:26 p.m. Monday, the two males robbed B-Town Vapes at 1500 Broadwater Ave. suite 4. and fled the scene.

Police said the two victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, were not harmed.

courtesy photo B-Town Vapes robbery suspects

"As a locally owned business, the safety of our staff, customers, and neighbors has always been our highest priority. Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement," Tietz wrote in a statement. "We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals involved so that an arrest can be made. Our goal is to help prevent further harm and ensure that no one else in our community is put at risk."

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact Billings police.

Here's security footage of the robbery:

B-Town Vapes armed robbery security camera

Here's security footage from outside:

B-Town Vapes outdoor security footage of armed robbery

