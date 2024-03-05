Billings teen charged as adult for MetraPark stabbing

BILLINGS - A 15-year-old Billings boy was charged as an adult Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court for a stabbing inside a crowded First Interstate Arena at MetraPark during a basketball tournament.

Kayne Stewart appeared in court by video from the Youth Services detention facility and pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $500,000 and he was ordered to stay away from the victim and MetraPark while the criminal case is pending.

Q2 News Kayne Stewart, 15, was charged Tuesday as an adult with attempted deliberate homicide for a stabbing at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark during a basketball tournament.

The stabbing happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday inside the arena as a state high school basketball tournament was taking place in front of thousands of spectators. According to court records, Stewart was armed with a knife when he encountered the victim, an 18-year-old man identified in court records by the initials M.J.L., on the second floor between a seating section and the east ticket lobby area.

Stewart allegedly approached M.J.L. from behind and stabbed him twice in the back, court records state.

M.J.L. was with a small group of people who helped him flee the arena and call 911 from a nearby car wash. He was taken by ambulance to Billings Clinic where it was determined he had suffered life-threatening injuries, including a collapsed lung. He underwent emergency surgery, court records state.

Stewart fled the arena after the attack, according to the court records, and was spotted in a vehicle the next day on Blue Creek Road. He was arrested after law enforcement stopped the vehicle at a casino parking lot.

Prosecutors allege Stewart admitted committing the stabbing during an interview with law enforcement. He also allegedly admitted to discarding the knife used in the attack. Despite an extensive search in the area described by Stewart, the knife was not recovered.

A motive for the stabbing has not been provided by authorities.

