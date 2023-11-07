Billings South Side shooting victim identified

The 17-year-old killed in a Friday night shooting on Billings South Side has been identified as Vydell Yellowrobe, according to the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office.

Yellowrobe was shot and killed in an alleyway near South Park. Neighbors said they saw people running from the area after about 20 shots were fired.

No one has been arrested, but police identified one adult and three juveniles as people of interest after they were taken from a nearby home Saturday morning following a standoff.

Police said Monday they’re still trying to narrow down the list of suspects to identify the shooter.

Police say they initially detained two suspects, but after questioning determined they were just fleeing the shooting themselves.

The shooting death of Yellowrobe was one of three separate shootings in Billings over the past week, with four people killed.

