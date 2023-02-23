Billings police launch 'Project Eyes on the Block'

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department announced Thursday it is launching "Project Eyes on the Block," a program that aims to create a partnership between the agency and the public.

The program creates a resource of residents or business owners who agree to share their surveillance footage with the police department when a crime or incident occurs in their area, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The program will allow officers access to vital information that could speed up the process of searching for evidence linked to criminal activity, the press release states.

“A lot of people have doorbell cameras and cameras set up around their residence or business. By signing up for Project Eyes on the Block, the resident is basically saying if something occurs that the police are investigating an officer can contact them to review footage to see if anything tied to a crime or incident was caught on camera,” said police Sgt. Nate West.

Those interested in participating in the program will need to fill out an online form with their name, address, phone number, camera brand, and number of cameras on their property. Participant information is only viewable by police officers and community service officers with the Billings Police Department.

Signing up for the program does not grant officers remote access to surveillance footage or mandate that video be shared, the press release states. In cases where the police department is seeking video evidence, an officer will contact a participant and set up a time to review any potentially relevant footage.

In the case evidence is caught on camera, the officer will request a copy of the video file.

“It could be as simple as us showing up, looking at their video and seeing there’s nothing there, or asking for a copy of it,” West said.

Click here for the link on the Billings Police Department website under the Crime Prevention Center tab to sign up.

