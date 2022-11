BILLINGS — Just before midnight Saturday Billings police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a parked car on the 200 block of South 29th Street and found the driver had been shot.

According to Billings Police Department Sgt. Eric Schnelbach, the crash happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and two suspects fled the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.