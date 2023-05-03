Watch Now
Billings police investigate reported burglary in progress

3 women and a man detained at residence
Posted at 8:53 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 11:07:41-04

BILLINGS - Three women and one man were detained after Billings police officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at a multi-family housing unit at the intersection of Sixth Street West and Broadwater Avenue, according to police Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The call came in around 7:45 a.m.

The southbound lanes of Sixth Street West were blocked for a short time.

Several agencies responded, including the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, Billings police, the Billings Fire Department, and ambulance services.

Wooley said a 37-year-old man and 24, 25, and 33-year-old women were detained.

At least one woman was transported to a local hospital.

The scene began to clear at about 8:35 a.m.

Wooley said the incident remains under investigation and arrests may be made.

