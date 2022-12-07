Billings police ID suspect in South Side homicide

Billings police identified Wednesday the suspect in a homicide at a Billings South Side residence discovered earlier this week.

Nina Cochran, 32, is being held in Park County, Montana, after she was pulled over and arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper following a Dec. 1 traffic stop, according to Billings police and Park County records.

Police served her a warrant related to the homicide Wednesday afternoon, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick wrote on Twitter.

Police told Q2 News that Cochran was arrested on unrelated charges and allegedly admitted killing the 64-year-old man, who has not been identified, in Billings.

Police then conducted a welfare check and found his body inside a residence on Hillview Lane with visible injuries.

Cochran has not been formally charged with a crime related to the homicide.

In Park County, she is facing a potential charge of felony criminal mischief and three misdemeanors for driving with a suspended license, fleeing from law enforcement and obstruction.

