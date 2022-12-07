Watch Now
Billings police investigating suspected homicide at South Side residence

Posted at 5:32 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Billings police are investigating a suspected homicide at a residence near Optimist Park on the South Side Tuesday night.

Police said on social media that officers were called on a welfare check for a 64-year-old man on the 400 block of Hillview Lane.

Officers found the man dead inside the residence with visible injuries, police said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old woman, is in custody in a different jurisdiction.

Detectives are investigating at the scene.

This is a developing story.

