Billings police discover another body related to Avenue B murder case

BILLINGS - Billings police said another body discovered inside a residence on Avenue B early Tuesday is related to a bizarre crime spree that has left three people dead in two Montana counties.

Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release issued Tuesday shortly after 11 a.m. that Billings officers were sent to a home in the 100 block of Avenue B at about 1:20 a.m. for a report of a deceased person.

The body of an "unidentified" woman was found inside the residence, Wooley stated. Her identity was not immediately known, he said.

"At this time, the suspicious death investigation is being treated as related to the homicide from the 1000 block of Ave B" on April 15, Wooley said in the press release.

The house where the body was located early Tuesday is also associated with the two people who died in a murder/suicide in near West Yellowstone also on April 15, Wooley said.

The woman found inside the home on April 15 has been identified as 64-year-old Roxann Watson. Her daughter, 28-year-old Erika Miller, and 22-year-old Henry Porter, have been identified as suspects in Watson's murder who died following a police chase in Gallatin County.

According to Yellowstone County records, the home where the woman's body was found Tuesday morning belongs to an Erika Miller.

