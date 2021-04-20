Watch
Billings murder suspects found dead near West Yellowstone identified

MTN News
Officers found the two bodies around 2:30 Friday morning. Neighbors weren’t sure what was going on but knew it was something serious based on how wildlife was responding
Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 20, 2021
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the two Billings murder suspects found dead after a pursuit near West Yellowstone last Friday.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, 22-year-old Henry Porter and 28-year-old Erika Miller, both of Billings, were found dead in a wooded area near Duck Creek north of West Yellowstone after an early-morning vehicle pursuit with law enforcement.

The release said they both died from a single gunshot wound to the head "in an apparent homicide/suicide."

The sheriff's office said no further details would be released at this time.

